Keybank National Association OH Has $595.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $595,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,398 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.69.

