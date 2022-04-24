Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $92,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded down $15.20 on Friday, reaching $454.08. 620,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $457.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.54 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

