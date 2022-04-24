Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $363,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,382,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,318,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,326,007. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

