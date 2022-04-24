Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.98% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,773. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56.

