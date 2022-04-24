Keybank National Association OH Sells 22,798 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,798 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $256,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

NVDA traded down $6.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.15. 62,357,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,528,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.19 and a 200 day moving average of $261.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

