Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,987 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 1.48% of Nordson worth $219,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,528. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

