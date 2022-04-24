Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,766 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.68. 5,779,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

