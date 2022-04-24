Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,027 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,424,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,298. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

