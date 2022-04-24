Keybank National Association OH Sells 427 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Linde by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $14.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.67. The company has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

