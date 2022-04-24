Keybank National Association OH Sells 9,485 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,374,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,623,000 after buying an additional 323,157 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 897,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 283,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

NYSE PM traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,139,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,985. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

