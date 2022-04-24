KeyCorp Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $36.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cleveland Research cut Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE PINS opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

