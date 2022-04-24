Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 280.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.28. The company had a trading volume of 700,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

