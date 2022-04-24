Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.66. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 607,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,566,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

