Kineko (KKO) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Kineko (KKO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $5,638.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.38 or 0.07409130 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,534.27 or 0.99753507 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

