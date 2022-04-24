Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

KHTRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Knight Equity lowered their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of KHTRF stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

