Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of ADRNY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $30.14. 42,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $35.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $23.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

