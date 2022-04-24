Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in VMware by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,392 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.18. The stock had a trading volume of 801,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.96. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

