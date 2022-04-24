Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,763,000 after buying an additional 3,961,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,017,000 after buying an additional 3,586,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after buying an additional 3,182,021 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,478,000 after buying an additional 1,672,222 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.