Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $268.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $256.81 and a one year high of $317.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

