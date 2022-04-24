Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires 76,578 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 12.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $127,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $54.91. 5,547,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,532. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

