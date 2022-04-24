Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,538,000 after buying an additional 51,547 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock traded down $6.66 on Friday, reaching $223.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

