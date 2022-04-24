Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $520.94. 3,453,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,388. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

