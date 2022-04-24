Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $237,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in NIKE by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

NIKE stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.07. 7,321,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

