Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,355,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $103.39. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

