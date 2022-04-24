Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,569. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

