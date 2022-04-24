Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,171. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.65 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

