Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 387 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 0.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE WY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,287. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

