Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 5,644 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.99 on Friday, hitting $391.66. 6,326,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,742,808. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.13 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.