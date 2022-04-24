Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $20.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.57. 2,148,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,573. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.82.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.94.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

