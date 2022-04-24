Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 731

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 781 ($10.16) to GBX 731 ($9.51) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.89) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.48) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 652.13 ($8.48).

LRE stock opened at GBX 388.80 ($5.06) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 423.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 490.97. The company has a market capitalization of £948.71 million and a P/E ratio of -19.64. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 725 ($9.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.79%.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,054.33). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($562,709.17).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

