Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.86. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $414,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.