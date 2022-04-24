LBRY Credits (LBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53,632.00

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $18.92 million and $53,632.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047036 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.10 or 0.07404272 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00041183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,672.09 or 1.00045154 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

