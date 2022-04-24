LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

LCNB opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. LCNB has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.78.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LCNB by 45.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LCNB by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LCNB by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in LCNB during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

