LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of LZ opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $19,794,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

