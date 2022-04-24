Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.10.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 333.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

