Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 3.7% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.18% of Liberty Broadband worth $51,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 981,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 748,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,212,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,564. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $128.25 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

