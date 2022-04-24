LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $12.13 million and $37,708.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,205,975 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

