Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.79. Lindsay posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $5.56 on Friday, hitting $145.09. The company had a trading volume of 56,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,802. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

