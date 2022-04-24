Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,003.00

Lisk Machine Learning (LML) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.98 or 0.07424327 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00043975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,536.80 or 1.00012328 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

