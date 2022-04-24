Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $645,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $445.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

