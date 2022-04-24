Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $496.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $486.00 to $496.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $445.79 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.14.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

