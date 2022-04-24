L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Announces $0.87 Dividend

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8681 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18. L’Oréal has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $97.48.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($467.74) to €450.00 ($483.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €458.00 ($492.47) to €339.00 ($364.52) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($483.87) to €420.00 ($451.61) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.