Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61,130 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $139,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $402,911,000 after buying an additional 298,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,484,000 after buying an additional 292,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,216,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,193. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

