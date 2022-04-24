LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.87% of LPL Financial worth $111,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,151,000 after buying an additional 52,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,595,000 after buying an additional 181,478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.63. 851,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,860. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

