LuaSwap (LUA) Market Cap Tops $4.94 Million

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $8,433.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00033891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00103144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 232,922,539 coins and its circulating supply is 171,717,908 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

