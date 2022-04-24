LunchMoney (LMY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $278,300.85 and approximately $5.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00104511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,551,046 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

