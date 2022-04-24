LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.73.
Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
