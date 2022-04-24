LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.73.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

