MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.73.

MGNX opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.