MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $26.70 Average PT from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.51. 540,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,329. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.90 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.