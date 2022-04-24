Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.60) to GBX 301 ($3.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 270 ($3.51) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.20.

Shares of Man Group stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Man Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

